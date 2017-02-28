Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Marvel's Inhumans has found its leader: Hell on Wheels' Anson Mount will star as Black Bolt, Deadline reports.

The ABC drama will follow a royal family of superpowered Inhumans lead by Black Bolt, the king of the group whose voice can trigger a shockwave powerful enough to level an entire city. Due to the dangerous nature of this power, Black Bolt typically remains completely silent and must communicate through alternative means.

"Anson loves the challenge of playing a character who will only communicate silently," Marvel's head of television Jeph Loeb said. "His enthusiasm mixed with his imposing almost regal persona made it easy to see why he is our Black Bolt."

Mount, who notably starred as Britney Spears' love interest in Crossroads, joins Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon, who will play Black Bolt's brother Maximus.

The first two episodes of Inhumans will premiere in Imax theaters for two weeks in September before the eight-episode series moves to ABC.