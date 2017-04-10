The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino's followup to last year's Gilmore Girls revival, has been picked up for not one but two seasons on Amazon, the streaming service announced Monday.

Mrs. Maisel, whose pilot episode is currently available to stream along with a handful of other potential Amazon series, stars House of Cards' Rachel Brosnahan as an affluent New York City housewife in 1958 who discovers a talent for stand-up comedy and falls into the unpredictable and perilous world of showbiz. Family Guy's Alex Borstein and Monk's Tony Shalhoub co-star.

"In her onstage debut, Mrs. Maisel killed and had audiences responding overwhelmingly with digital applause," Amazon head of comedy and drama Joe Lewis said in a statement. "Like any great young stand-up, we're excited to see what she has to say next and for a long time to come. That made it an easy decision to order two seasons from Amy and her incredible cast. We can't wait to bring it to customers soon."

Is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel a worthy Gilmore Girls successor?

The series is the first multiple-season order Amazon has given to a pilot, though it has ordered multiple seasons of established comedy Catastrophe. No premiere date or number of episodes have been set.

The fates of Amazon's four remaining pilots -- The Legend of Master Legend, Oasis, Budding Prospects and The New V.I.P.s -- are undecided.

Also undecided is the future of Netflix's Gilmore Girls revival. Netflix is open to more episodes, but the busy schedules of Sherman-Palladino and stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel make them unlikely to happen any time soon.