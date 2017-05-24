Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

It's hard to kill a character and have them stay dead on Supernatural, but Crowley's (Mark Sheppard) big exit in last week's finale seems to be permanent.

Crowley first appeared on the show in Season 5 as a lowly crossroads demon, but he eventually rose up the ranks to be King of Hell. Sheppard became a series regular in Season 10, but now the actor has announced that he's officially exiting the show.

So to all my #spnfamily everywhere... my crew and my fellow storytellers... thanks for the ride. Time for something new. Even when I lose... A post shared by Mark Sheppard (@realmarksheppard) on May 23, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Fans will surely miss Crowley's quick wit and biting humor, but at least the character got to go out in style, sacrificing himself to repair the rift between worlds in the Season 12 finale.

Regardless of this official exit, we've got a feeling we haven't seen the last of Crowley. One of the benefits of a show about supernatural creatures and monsters is that it provides for a lot of opportunities to communicate with the dead. We'll be keeping a sharp eye out for Crowley cameos in future seasons.

Supernatural will return Thursdays this fall at 8/7c on The CW.

