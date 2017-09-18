We've gotten our last peek into Mariah's World.

E! will not be producing a second season of the Mariah Carey reality series, according to Variety. Although Mimi's Lambs are probably heartbroken over the news, the network always promoted Mariah's World as an "event series," implying that it likely would only run for one season.

The crux of the eight-episode season was about Carey embarking on a world tour while being the unapologetic diva she has every right to be. The series also chronicled Carey's split from her fiancé James Packer and her budding romance with her current beau, backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. But with the tour and her engagement over, it seems like it was fated that Mariah's World would be a one-season wonder.

However, if Mariah's World had managed to net more viewers than the meager amount who tuned in each week (between 510,000 and 810,000 people per episode, excluding the series premiere) it is always possible that the singer and E! would have reconsidered the one-and-done deal for the series.

But as it stands, Mariah's World is no more and maybe it's better than way. Let Mimi be the elusive chanteuse she's always been meant to be.