Maria Menounos and E! announced that she will step down as Co-Anchor of E! News, a position she's held since 2015 after joining the network in 2014, while she recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Menounos told People that she underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumor on June 8, her 39th birthday. Her doctor says it was almost entirely taken out, and there's a six-to-seven percent chance the tumor will grow back. For now, she's going to take time off to focus on her recovery and spend time with her mother, who is battling stage 4 brain cancer.

"Our thoughts and support go out to Maria and her family and we wish them all the best knowing that Maria will tackle this with the same fierce dedication she is known for," said Adam Stotsky, President, E! Entertainment. "We are grateful for Maria's many contributions to E! over the past three years."

"I am so grateful for the past three years at E!, I had such an amazing time co-hosting with Jason Kennedy and working everyday with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff and crew," Menounos said. "It was such a special, good-hearted group and one I'll always consider family. A special thank you to Frances Berwick and Adam Stotsky for all the support they have shown me through the years especially during these tough times. I will truly miss everyone and looking forward to this next chapter in my life."

Menounos took over as co-anchor when Giuliana Rancic left in the summer of 2015. Jason Kennedy will continue to anchor the show.