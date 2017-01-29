Netflix's docu-drama Making a Murderer was one of the streaming outlet's buzziest original properties, galvanizing a flood of viewers to rise to form the court of public opinion and either spur the defense -- or join in condemnation -- of Steven Avery and/or Brendan Dassey, two of the subjects of the docu-series.

The heightened public interest in the fates of these two Manitowoc County, Wisconsin men has made for a story in and of itself -- Dassey even earned a release from prison after so many years spent maintaining his innocence of the murder of Teresa Halbach, an overturned conviction which is being reviewed on appeal in a matter of weeks.

So, it's no surprise that creators Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi are in the process of following up their first, 10-episode season with more episodes to check back in on what's happened to each since the masses were given the finer (albeit, incomplete according to some officials involved) details of their cases.

What might be surprising, however, is how quickly fans of the show might expect to see new episodes delivered.

Speaking to USA Today, Netflix's Vice President of Original Content Cindy Holland said Making a Murderer should be getting at least some new episodes this year, 2017, though she was cautious about revealing just how many that might be -- let alone guaranteeing an entire second season will be released.

"The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold," she explained, although she couldn't give an exact date for the anticipated release of more Making a Murderer because of the fact that its co-creators are still on the ground shooting new footage.

"Laura and Moira are [in Manitowoc] shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we're deferring to them on when it will be ready," she explained. "Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we're getting because we're wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we're trying to be sensitive to that."

Indeed, the case is ongoing, as Dassey's release appeal will feature arguments from both attorneys on February 14, 2017. Meanwhile, the prosecutor from both Dassey and Avery's original trials, District Attorney Ken Kratz, will release his own tell-all version of the story will drop on February 21st, just as Avery's defense attorney Kathleen Zellner is developing her own pitches for potential other suspects for the crime. In other words, there are still plenty of stones to uncover when it comes to the Making a Murderer duo, and at least some of them will be cast as early as this year.