When Lucifer resurfaces, he doesn't exactly receive a hero's welcome.

In the May 1 midseason premiere of Lucifer, Chloe (Lauren German) makes it clear that the titular hero (Tom Ellis) isn't welcome back in her life by giving him the boot -- not that Lucifer listens.

He returns to L.A. two weeks after saving Chloe's life and disappearing without any explanation and, despite his insistence to the contrary, he still has deep feelings for Chloe. And so, when Chloe fires him from the case of a murdered musician, Lucifer does everything in his power to worm his way back into Chloe's life -- everything except tell her the truth about why he left, of course.

But the biggest obstacle he'll face is the mysterious woman he brings home with him -- a woman who causes as much concern for Chloe as it does for Mom (Tricia Helfer).

