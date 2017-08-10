Now Playing The Orange Is the New Black Cast Reveal Their Favorite Scenes

Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan's new series is a go at Lifetime.

American Princess comes from Kohan and her fellow Orange producers Jamie Denbo and Tara Herrmann. It weaves the tale of a socialite from Manhattan's ritzy Upper East Side named Amanda who discovers her fiancé is cheating on her hours before their wedding and runs away to a Renaissance Faire. Once Amanda realizes her emotional explosion before running away has made headlines, she decides to stay at the Faire as their new "wench-in-waiting."

"Jenji has always taken interesting and unconventional worlds and given them heart and humor," said Liz Gateley, EVP and Head of Programming for Lifetime in a statement. "From the get-go, American Princess was a concept we loved as it's incredibly relatable to want to parachute from one's life in difficult times. In Jenji, Jamie and Tara's hands, we know this will be hilarious and special."

American Princess joins Lifetime's growing slate of original series which includes the award-winning UnREAL, critically-acclaimed black comedy Mary Kills People and upcoming psychological thriller YOU.