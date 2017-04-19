It's taken the better part of two decades, but Life Size is getting a sequel.

Freeform announced on Wednesday during their Upfronts presentation in New York that it will be producing a sequel to the Disney original television movie from 2000 starring Tyra Banks as a doll named Eve that comes to life.

Banks will return for the second film, but this time around Eve is all grown up and will help a young woman learn to love again. Along the way Eve will experience "the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie." Banks will also executive produce the film.

As exciting as the news is, fans have a long time to wait before they get to feast their eyes on Life Size 2. Freeform has set the premiere date for December 2018, which is a full 18 months away from the announcement.

The original Life Size premiered on Freeform's sister network ABC as part of the "The Wonderful World of Disney" collection and also starred a young Lindsay Lohan as Casey Stuart, the young girl who owns Eve when she first comes to life.

Rumors of a Life Size sequel have been swirling around since 2012, with the Disney Channel officially announcing they were working on the follow-up in 2014. A year later, Banks tweeted in reply to a fan that the creative team was still working on a script.

It seems the powers that be have finally aligned to bring Eve back to life. The question is, who will play her partner in crime this time?