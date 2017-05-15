

After a lifetime of living in the spotlight by association, Kylie Jenner is getting a series devoted entirely to her -- and we're getting our very first peek at what's to come.

The first trailer for Life of Kylie on the E! Network dropped today, promising a real-er version of the reality TV star who first appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the age of nine. In it, Kylie candidly discusses the two-sided life she leads, saying, "There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with, and who I really am around my friends." (Illustrating the latter personality: a scene in which Kylie realizes with a mix of bemusement and frustration that her extravagant manicure is precluding her from picking her nose.)

The show, which Kylie describes as "a gift to my fans" and "like a therapy" session, will follow her in and out of the public eye as she juggles the responsibilities of fame, business endeavors, and a sprawling social media empire, in addition to her private life.

Life of Kylie premieres on E! Thursday, July 6 at 10PM ET.