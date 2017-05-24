Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Leslie Jones -- comedian, Saturday Night Live star and national treasure -- will host the 2017 BET Awards, People revealed Wednesday.

"BET was the first place I ever did comedy on TV, so it's a full-circle moment of coming home where I started," Jones said. "I went out in the world and did what I needed to do and now I can come home to my people and say, 'Yo! Look what I did!'"

Jones is going to bring her no-holds-barred comedy style to the event, which goes down June 25.

"I am tired of everybody being sad and angry. I want people to just downright laugh," she told People. "You can't do the event without touching on certain things, but I'm trying to make it all funny. It's really just about pulling the elephants out of the room and, actually, I'll make the elephant in the room laugh about it."

She said she wants the show to feel like a family reunion barbecue and people to leave the show not remembering if awards got given out because they were laughing so hard.

Jones takes over from last year's hosts Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross from Black-ish. This year's acting nominees include Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Donald Glover and Mahershala Ali. Meanwhile, sisters Beyoncé and Solange are competing for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

The 2017 BET Awards air live Sunday, June 25 at 8/7c.