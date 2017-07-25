My good friend who won't return my calls for some reason Leonardo DiCaprio is doing what his other Hollywood pals are doing and worming his way into television.

His latest project? An adaptation of The Right Stuff, the Tom Wolfe novel depicting the recruitment, training and glorification of America's first astronauts. The book was made into a kick-ass movie in 1983 that starred Ed Harris, Dennis Quaid, Barbara Hershey and many more.

Leo's adaptation comes through his production company Appian Way and is being set up for development at National Geographic. The network is already planning out several seasons, with each season focusing on a specific NASA mission. The first will be set in 1958 during the Cold War and race to put rocket jockeys into space.

National Geographic has found a new niche with scripted television, including the space-exploration drama Mars and the biography anthology Genius.