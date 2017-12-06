The ragtag team from DC's Legends of Tomorrow will have to endure yet another major loss.

Tuesday night's midseason finale saw Jax (Franz Drameh), the other half of Firestorm, make his grand exit from the series, Entertainment Weekly reports. When the Waverider crew headed to the rescue of a time-displaced younger version of Professor Stein (Victor Garber), Jax saw this as an opportunity to change his friend's fate in the future.

Jax warned the younger Stein of his future self's heartbreaking demise during the events of Crisis on Earth-X in a letter, but the latter burned it without reading, knowing that he will come to live a full life. Jax subsequently decided to part ways with the Legends in order to lead his own fulfilling life.

The episode also marked the return of Constantine (Matt Ryan), who first appeared in Arrow's fourth season to save Sara's (Caity Lotz) soul. When Legends of Tomorrow returns in February 2018, the chain-smoking detective will need her help with a tricky exorcism. Judging by the episode's title "Daddy Darhkest," the villainous Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) probably has something to do with it.

Legends of Tomorrow will make its way back to the CW in February 2018.

