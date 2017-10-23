Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Time to get that last-minute binging in! Some of your favorites are leaving Netflix in November.

The top of the month will see quite a few movies leaving the streaming platform including Twilight, all three Matrix films and the 50 Cent biopic Get Rich or Die Tryin'. Plus, Disney classics Heavyweightsand Hannah Montana: The Moviewill also make their grand exit this month.

In the TV world, you'll have a bit more time to binge all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother before it disappears from the platform on Nov. 13. The short-lived comedy Cristela is also on its way out, as is the Disney series Jessie starring Debby Ryan, Peyton List and Cameron Boyce.

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in November 2017

See the full list of what's leaving below.

Nov. 1

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta

Nov. 3

Do I Sound Gay?

Nov. 5

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

Nov. 8

The Heartbreak Kid

Nov. 11

Goosebumps

Nov. 13

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Nov. 15

Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

Nov. 16

Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

The Break-Up

Nov. 17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know

Nov. 22

The Warlords

Nov. 25

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

Nov. 30

Hatched

Legends: Seasons 1-2

The Gambler