Before O.J. Simpson, there was the original trial of the century: the Menendez brothers.
Lyle and Erik Menendez's protracted trials in the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty, dominated headlines and riveted the country in the early '90s. Dick Wolf's new anthology series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders dramatizes the case, which ended in 1996 with the brothers' convictions, and hopes to be to NBC what The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story was to FX.
Like O.J., the show features an ensemble cast that ranges from big names and TV vets, including Edie Falco, Anthony Edwards, Josh Charles and Heather Graham, to unknowns like Gus Halper and Miles Gaston Villanueva, who play the brothers who are currently serving life sentences.
Check out the real-life players and their small-screen counterparts below.
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c on NBC.
Meet the Players of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
