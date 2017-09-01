Labor Day weekend is upon us, which means it's time to kick back and do anything but labor. Maybe you're one of those people who's determined to enjoy the great outdoors on your Monday off, but if you're like us, you're going to use those extra hours to catch up on shows you've lost track of or even start a new binge.

That's where we come in. We've got all the Labor Day weekend TV marathons you could ever want listed right here.

Saturday, Sept. 2nd

Fear The Walking Dead (12:56 a.m. - 7:58 a.m., AMC)

The Walking Dead (9 a.m. - 11:59 p.m., AMC)

Harry Potter (7a.m. - 12 a.m., Freeform)

Law & Order: Special Victim Unit (9:00 am - 11:59 p.m., ION)

Star Trek (12 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., BBC America)

Star Trek: Voyager (8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., BBC America)

Planet Earth: Africa (12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., BBC America)

The Wire (8 a.m. - 8:45 p.m., HBO2)

Sunday, Sept. 3rd

Harry Potter (7 a.m. - 12 a.m., Freeform)

The Walking Dead (12 a.m. -- 11 p.m., AMC)

Twin Peaks: The Return (4 a.m. - 11:59 p.m., SHO)

Law & Order: Criminal Intent (9 a.m. - 11:59 p.m., ION)

Grown Ups (3 p.m. - 7 p.m., FX)

The Simpsons (8 p.m. - 11:59 p.m., FXX)

Planet Earth II (7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., BBC America)

James Bond (2:30 p.m. - 7:20 p.m., BBC America)

Game of Thrones (2 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., HBO2)

The Expendables (11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., TNT)

Monday, Sept. 4th

Twin Peaks(12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., SHO)

The Walking Dead (3:14 a.m. - 7:59 p.m., AMC)

Parks and Rec. (1 p.m. - 4 p.m., FXX)

The Simpsons (6 p.m. - 11:59 p.m., FXX)

That '70s Show (4 p.m. - 11:59 p.m., IFC)

Toy Story (9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., DISXD)

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (12 p.m. - 9 p.m., VH1)

Criminal Minds (11 a.m. - 11:59 p.m., ION)

Star Trek: Voyager (6 a.m. - 11:59 p.m., BBC America)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., E!)

Harry Potter (11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Freeform)

Captain America (5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m., FX)

Insecure (3 p.m. - 6:29 p.m., HBO2)

Ballers (8 p.m. - 10 p.m., HBO2)

Chrisley Knows Best (6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., USA)

Broad City (9 a.m. - 11:59 p.m., Comedy Central)