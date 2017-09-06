Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Cross off another Oscar-winning movie that a network wants to retell on TV.

CBS is looking into adapting the James Ellroy novel L.A. Confidential for television, Deadline reports. The novel was the basis for the 1997 film of the same name, which was nominated for nine Academy Awards and kickstarted the Hollywood careers of Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe. Kevin Spacey, Kim Basinger and Danny Devito also starred in the film noir, with Curtis Hanson writing, producing and directing it.

The plot follows a trio of detectives in 1950s Hollywood who get tied up in the blurry intersection between law enforcement and celebrity while investigating a murder case. Arnon Milchan, who produced the film, will produce the series based on a script by Gotham's Jordan Harper.

CBS -- and most networks -- is no stranger to adapting properties for television. The network has an adaptation of S.W.A.T. in the works for this season, and last season added MacGyver and Training Day, which has since been canceled, to its roster.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)

