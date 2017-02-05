Kristen Stewart made her Saturday Night Live debut this week, and the timing of her much-anticipated first appearance on the show couldn't have been more perfect. Because now that Donald Trump has become the president, his chosen role as the Tweeter-in-Chief has become the subject of much public scrutiny -- leading many to mine the archives of his Twitter ramblings for some of the most secondhand embarrassing gold @RealDonaldTrump has to offer. Among the most bizarre strands of commentary from the then-future president was a series of take-down tweets aimed at Stewart for her publicized relationship drama with Twilight co-star and former boyfriend Robert Pattinson in 2012.

In her opening monologue, Kristen Stewart returned the favor by putting Trump on full blast for his perceived Robsession, quoting several of his near-dozen tweets that called her a cheater and mocking the sheer quantity of Trump's tweets devoted to the former couple, like these:

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

So many tweets & stories on Stewart/Pattinson Look, it doesn't matter-- the relationship will never be the same. It is permanently broken. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2012

Robert Pattinson is putting on a good face for the release of Twilight. He took my advice on Kristen Stewart...I hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2012

"Now, I know what you're thinking right? The president tweeted about you. That's crazy! No, the president tweeted about me 11 times," Stewart joked. She then read off some of the tweets, many of which encouraged Pattinson to dump her for her alleged cheating (to remind you, she had been photographed in an intimate moment with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders), and agreed that she must not be the president's favorite person in Hollywood right now. Hey, she's in good company nowadays, yeah? (Heyyyy, Meryl Streep.)

Stewart then added, "To be fair, I don't think Donald Trump hated me. I think he's in love with my boyfriend," before reading off Trump's tweet inviting Pattinson to attend the Miss Universe Pageant to take in all the eye candy available to a single, strapping gent such as himself.

Robert I'm getting a lot of heat for saying you should dump Kristen- but I'm right. If you saw the Miss Universe girls you would reconsider. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

Miss Universe 2012 Pageant will be airing live on @nbc & @Telemundo december 19th. Open invite stands for Robert Pattinson. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2012

"The President is not a huge fan of me. But that it so okay. And Donald, if you didn't like me then, you're really probably not going to like me now because I'm hosting SNL, and I'm like so gay, dude."

As if that wasn't enough of a rip-roaring start to Stewart's term on the SNL stage, she also accidentally slipped in an f-bomb that made it past the censors while declaring her excitement about being on the show.

