Kim Kardashian may have retreated from social media following in October after being robbed in Paris, but she still gave us some of the best tweets to hit our timelines in 2016.

We could never forget Kardashian's epic feud with Taylor Swift that resulted in the pop star tweeting a screengrab of her Notes app -- in which she called Kardashian and her husband Kanye West's allegations against her "character assassination." (It also gave us one of the best conspiracy theories of the year.)

But Kardashan gave us so much more this year than just the "Famous" feud, and she truly deserves more credit for her hilarious response to Bette Midler's uncalled for critique.

"Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today," Midler wrote in March. "If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera."

Kardashian, who is well versed in responding to haters who don't appreciate her body love and genius PR skills, quickly shot back with this epic zinger: "hey @BetteMidler i know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding"

No one tweets quite like Kim Kardashian. So please Kim, if you're listening, grace us with your Twitter presence again next year. We miss you.