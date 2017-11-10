Who could use some surprising good news?

ABC is dishing out extra episodes for Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and The Mayor, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Both of these extensions go against our Fall Report Card predictions, but it does give both of these struggling freshman shows a chance to prove what they've got.

Kevin is getting three additional hours, bumping its first season total to 15 episodes. New comedy The Mayor also gets a three-episode bump. While both of those are far from the standard 22-episode full season order, it's a good sign for the struggling shows. Plus, The Good Doctor didn't get extended to 22 on the wishes of star and producer Freddie Highmore and How to Get Away with Murder sticks to 15 episodes a season to allow Viola Davis to continue her film career for the rest of the year.

The choice to extend these shows, however nice, is still surprising. Kevin has been struggling to rise above its premiere 1.0 rating in ABC's troublesome Tuesday 10 p.m. slot since it's premiere, despite having a great cast and a heart-warming premise. Meanwhile, The Mayor has struggled to find its footing on a network famous for family comedies, despite it boasting Lea Michele on the roster and featuring original music executive produced by Daveed Diggs every week. Let's hope the extra episodes can help improve the numbers a bit.

The Mayor airs Tuesdays at 9:30/8:30c on ABC followed by Kevin (Probably) Saves the World at 10/9c.