Few comedians have shaped the world of sketch comedy like Kenan Thompson. From All That to Saturday Night Live, he's been in the sketch comedy game since he was a kid, and now he's passing his expertise onto the next generation.

Thompson is teaming up with the digital media startup pocket.watch to launch a new children's series called pocket.watch Presents Skoogle, Variety reports. Geared toward kids ranging from 6-11 in age, the half-hour sketch comedy will spoof different apps, streaming services and the like. Kenan won't be starring, per se, but he'll lend his voice as a Siri-like virtual assistant who helps the kids out with their daily problems.

"I'm excited to once again team up with Albie Hecht and work alongside his great new team at pocket.watch to bring 'Skoogle' to life," he said in a statement "Having been a part of sketch-comedy shows throughout my career, I'm thrilled to be able to introduce the show format that I love to an entirely new generation of kids."

The project, which marks pocket.watch's first major production, will be shot in front of a live studio audience (with some parts prerecorded) and run about 10-13 episodes at first. Things are quickly coming together for the series and casting is expected to begin within the next few months.

In the meantime, catch Kenan playing the likes of Steve Harvey and others during SNL's 43rd season which premieres later this year on NBC.