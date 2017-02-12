So now you know for sure: Lukas Graham is not a person, but band -- although the Danish pop band's performance with country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini at Sunday's Grammy Awards may not have entirely cleared up any lingering confusion since frontman Lukas Forchhammer was the one belting alongside the Best New Artist nominee.

Nonetheless, their mash-up for their hit songs "7 Years", from Lukas Graham, and "Peter Pan" from Ballerini, was touching, sweet and a bit subdued. They seamlessly moved from one song to another, backed by the full Lukas Graham squad: drummer Mark Falgren, bassist Magnus Larsson and keyboardist Morten Ristorp.

Check out our complete Grammy Awards coverage here

Ballerini lost Best New Artist to Chance the Rapper, while Lukas Graham lost Best Pop Duo/Group Performance to Twenty One Pilots but, at the time of the performance, remained in the running for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "7 Years."

(Full Disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)