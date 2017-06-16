.@KellyannePolls: You can't attack people personally, rather than on policy, and think tragedies like the Virginia shooting won't happen pic.twitter.com/bKG56n6S1H — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 16, 2017

A day after Donald Trump said he hoped the Virginia shooting would bring unity to the country, Kellyanne Conway made statement on the matter that many people are calling out for being contradictory.

While appearing on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, she acknowledged that the rhetoric on Twitter was more toned down than usual in the wake of the event, but then zeroed in on what she says were repeated personal attacks on Trump and the Republican Party beforehand, implying that the inflammatory rhetoric played a part in the recent shooting. "If I were shot and killed tomorrow," she said, "half of Twitter would explode in applause and excitement."

On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire during a GOP practice for the annual congressional baseball game. Five were injured including Rep. Steve Scalise, who is currently in critical but stable condition.

Twitter users were quick to point out that Conway's statements were hypocritical since Trump has made a habit of personally attacking the political opposition. "You work for @realDonaldTrump. Personal attacks are what he does. Every. Day," @jazzmankyle wrote.

