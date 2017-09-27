Over a decade since the word "nipplegate" entered into our vocabulary, Justin Timberlake is apparently ready to take the Super Bowl stage again. The Grammy winner is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl, according to Us Weekly.

The insider also suggests that Timberlake's potential performance won't feature any guest artists or duets. "As of right now, it will just be Justin - no surprise performers," the source claims.

This will be Timberlake's first Super Bowl appearance since 2004 when he performed alongside Janet Jackson and exposed her breast. Following the controversial moment, the Federal Communications Commission implemented a mandatory five-second delay during live performance.

Timberlake had previously also performed during the 2001 halftime show as part of 'N SYNC. Recent Super Bowl halftime show performers include Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Missy Elliott and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Super Bowl 52 will air on Sunday, Feb. 4 on NBC. The game will be held in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium, which is the home of the Minnesota Vikings.