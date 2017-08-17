Justin Theroux has lined up his next gig, and it's a good one.

The star of The Leftovers will join Netflix's Maniac, a dark comedy with big names Emma Stone and Jonah Hill already attached, The Hollywood Reporter says. What's more, True Detective mastermind Cary Fukunaga will direct the series, making it a series with star power all over the place.

Maniac is based on a 2014 Norwegian series set in a psychiatric ward and follows a patient who escapes his harsh reality by retreating into a fantasy world he's created in his mind, which should be a great fit for Fukunaga's eye. Theroux will recur as a character named James Mantleray.

Theroux, known in some circles as Jennifer Aniston's boo, was overlooked by the Emmys for his role as Kevin Garvey in HBO's The Leftovers, a moody and sometimes metaphysical look at loss. Prior to The Leftovers, Theroux appeared on Parks and Recreation, Six Feet Under and The District, among others.