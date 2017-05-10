Judge Dredd is heading to the small screen.

Based on the John Wagner comic series, Judge Dredd is being developed for the small screen for a series called Judge Dredd: Mega City One by IM Global, after the company struck a deal with U.K. games developer and publisher Rebellion, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The futuristic series follows a group of policemen and women who comb their metropolis for criminals and boast their status as "the law" by carrying out curbside executions, if need be.

The series has previously seen adaptive life in two separate feature films. The first, a 1995 actioner starring Sylvester Stallone in the title role, was critically panned and did only so-so business at the box office; the second, a 2012 reboot named simply Dredd and starring Karl Urban was less lucrative with audiences but much more revered by reviewers.

Dredd, Lionsgate

Although Dredd wasn't a commercial success, its producers Jason and Chris Kingsley will return to the property with IM Global Television CEO Stuart Ford as executive producers on the small screen take.

In a statement to EW the Kingsleys said, "We're very excited to be beginning the journey to get more of Judge Dredd's Mega-City One on the television screen. Thanks to the legions of fans who have kept up pressure on social media, and a lot of background work and enthusiasm, we aim to make a big budget production that will satisfy both our vast comics audience and the even greater general screen-watching public."

In a preview poster for the new series, the tagline reads: "Four hundred million citizens; every one a potential criminal." 'Cause that's not ominous or anything.

No word yet on which network is being courted to pick up the project.