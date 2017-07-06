Jon Stewart may not be known as sports commentator, but he is known as a supporter of the troops.

So it makes sense that ESPN has enlisted him to co-anchor SportsCenter's special coverage of the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games, a multi-sport event for wounded, injured or ill service personnel and veterans.

The former Daily Show host and ESPN's Hannah Storm will anchor SportsCenter from the games' home base at the United Center in Chicago at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, July 7. They'll also contribute live segments to SportsCenter's 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. broadcasts.

"It's a thrill for me not just to be a part of the Warrior Games but also to work with someone who's one of the best-known hosts in the television industry and such a great talent," Hannah Storm said in a statement. "I've always been a fan of his work, and he's so involved and so passionate about this cause."

The Warrior Games kicked off June 30 with a Stewart-hosted opening ceremony and end July 8. Approximately 265 athletes representing teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), as well as the United Kingdom Armed Forces and the Australian Defence Force are participating in events including cycling, track and field, shooting, archery, sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball.