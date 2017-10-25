Jon Cryer is returning to CBS — but there's a catch.

Cryer is executive producing the new comedy pilot Dads and Daughters with his wife, Lisa Joyner, for the network, but the actor who spent 12 years on the network playing Alan Harper on Chuck Lorre's Two and a Half Men is not attached to star in the new show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The sitcom revolves around a reserved math teacher with "Midwestern values" and an outgoing personal trainer who must move in together rather than splitting their daughters up after their common ex-wife is sent to prison for credit card fraud.

Add shows to your watchlist now

The new pilot comes a year after Cryer plotted his initial series regular return to TV. He was set to star in ABC's single-camera comedy Losing It, which was passed over late in pilot season last year.

CBS is also developing the comedy Need to Know from Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg and a Magnum P.I. reboot from MacGyverand Hawaii Five-0 boss Peter Lenov.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)