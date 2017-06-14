It's no Dog Wick, but it still sounds pretty cool: Lionsgate is developing a TV series spin-off of the John Wick film franchise called The Continental.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski confirmed that Lionsgate TV is developing a spin-off in an interview with The Independent earlier this week, and on Wednesday Indiewire got some more details from Stahelski about what the show might be.

The prequel will be a "cool, Wick-ian, magical, and mysterious world" built around the Continental, a hotel chain for assassins. They're places where assassins can get the tools they need and hide out, and no "business" is allowed to be carried out. The New York hotel was introduced in the first John Wick, and John Wick: Chapter 2 revealed that there are Continentals all over the world. The series would expand the world of the Continental to include a whole range of characters down to the sommelier, Stahelski said.

"They've got a really good structure," Stahelski said. "It's very tied to the film [in that] it's about the Continentals all over the world, how certain people come into that world, and what happens in relation to those people, which is cool. I think the world is very vast, and everything I've heard from it is very positive. [...] It's something that studio seems very, very intent on [making] and very, very behind."

Keanu Reeves, John Wick

Stahelski said that it's likely that John Wick (Keanu Reeves) would make an appearance, but that the series will not be centered around him. He didn't say anything about Winston, the owner of the New York Continental played by Ian McShane.

Stahelski and his John Wick creative partner David Leitch are not involved day-to-day in the development of the TV show, as Stahelski is working on John Wick: Chapter 3 and a Highlander reboot and Leitch is directing Deadpool 2. No showrunner has been confirmed yet.

We wonder if it's set in the same universe as the assassin hotel from The Leftovers. Unlikely, but that would rule.