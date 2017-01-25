Now Playing WWE Superstars Help Us Pick the Perfect Ring Name

Despite his claims to the contrary, you can see John Cena a lot of places: the WWE, in movies like Trainwreck, on the Fox reality series American Grit, on Saturday Night Live. One of the best places to see Cena, though, is at award shows, as he's become an in-demand host.

Cena will add to his resumé when he hosts Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards on March 11, Variety reports.

Last year, the crew-cutted WWE superstar hosted the ESPYs and co-hosted the Teen Choice Awards with Victoria Justice. Now he's set to host the slimiest awards show of them all. The Kids' Choice Awards celebrates the year's top TV, movies and music, as chosen by Nickelodeon's young viewers. The show also dumps gallons and gallons of the network's signature green slime all over everyone and everything.

Cena will take over from last year's host Blake Shelton.