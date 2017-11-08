On Monday, former Vice President/folk hero Joe Biden will be doing something long thought impossible: sitting through all four hours of Today. Deadline reports that Biden will guest in every segment of NBC's morning show on Nov. 13.

Biden will start at 7 a.m. ET with an interview with Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie. At 8 a.m., he'll take questions from the crowd. At 9 a.m., he'll be joined by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, for an interview with Megyn Kelly. And at 10 a.m., he'll join Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, which is perfect because by then, he'll probably be ready for a drink. Kathie Lee and Hoda might have to break out the Hennessey. Or the Icehouse.

As if that four-hour Biden-a-thon wasn't enough, the former veep will head to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert later that night. That's a lot of Biden.

Biden is promoting his new book Promise Me, Dad, a memoir about the last year of his son Beau's life. Beau Biden, who was the Attorney General of Delaware, died of brain cancer in 2015 as he was preparing to run for governor.