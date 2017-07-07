New Jersey, we have ourselves a Situation.

The bronzed, muscle-bound, loud and booze-soaked cast members of the once relevant -- term used loosely -- reality show Jersey Shore have been seen filming in New Jersey's Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park over the past month, according to the Asbury Park Press. Though nothing has been announced, all signs point to a return of the apocalypse Jersey Shore reunion special.

Though MTV ran the original run of the series and reaped the benefits of big ratings from gawking onlookers from 2009 to 2012, an MTV rep told the Asbury Park Press that the network is not involved in this project. Original producer 495 Productions is not involved either, giving way to Bright Road Productions. It's not clear whether MTV is playing coy or if the guidos and guidettes are taking their sideshow to another home.

Only cast members Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley were mentioned in the report, but Deena Nicole Cortese, who appeared in Seasons 3 through 6, shared a photo on Instagram of her, Snookie, JWoww, and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

Not everyone is thrilled that the reunion is underway. One local business owner had some choice words for the group.

"They called 10 days before they wanted to film and we said no freaking way, it'll be bad publicity," said Peter Mantas, entertainment director for the Jersey Shore's Langosta Lounge. "Bring those meatheads to the Langosta Lounge? No way."