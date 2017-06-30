The Carmichael Show has been canceled.

The news came after creator and star Jerrod Carmichael announced Friday that he was leaving the NBC show, according to Deadline.

"For three seasons (okay 2.5), I got to make a show that I love with my friends. It's something I've wanted to do since I was 13. Now, I'm excited to go make other things that I love. Thank you to every person who worked on or watched the Carmichael show," Carmichael said in a statement.

After Carmichael's announcement was made, Deadline confirmed that NBC would not be moving forward with the critically acclaimed sitcom. "The Carmichael Show was such a wonderful show that we choose to focus today not on its loss but on the three incredible seasons we had the pleasure to produce," 20th Century Television, which produced the comedy, said in a statement. We are thankful to the brilliant Jerrod Carmichael and his talented cast, and to showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzell, our fantastic writers and devoted production team. It's a rarity that a comedy series tackles the social and political issues of the day in such a clever and hilariously funny way. This show was special, and we will miss it."

"We are enormously proud of The Carmichael Show and Jerrod's talent and vision to do a classic family sitcom that also taps into issues and relevant stories from the real world. We thank and salute the cast, crew, and producers -- and especially Jerrod -- for three critically-acclaimed seasons," said NBC execs Bob Greenblatt and Jennifer Salke.

Earlier this month, Carmichael was very vocal about his disapproval of NBC when the network pulled the show's mass shooting episode in the wake of the Republican congressman getting shot.

The show is halfway through airing its third season on Wednesdays on NBC.