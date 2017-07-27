Fellow friends, Rachel Green is returning to TV!

Okay, it's not the big Friends reunion we're all hoping for, but this new TV project does star two super powerful Hollywood friends in Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The two have signed on to star in an upcoming series that dramatizes the morning show scene in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The untitled series is in early development from former HBO drama boss Michael Ellenberg and will be shopped to networks soon, who we presume will throw their money at it. I mean, Aniston and Witherspoon? I may make a bid myself.

Premium outlets loaded with cash like HBO and Netflix will be all over this, but there's reason to believe that HBO has the inside track. Witherspoon recently wrapped up an Emmy-nominated performance on HBO's Big Little Lies, and Aniston's husband Justin Theroux just finished The Leftovers. Then again, Netflix has billions to spend on programming, so don't count them out.

Details on the plot are scarce, but one would assume that with that talent, Aniston and Witherspoon would play rival daytime talk show hosts or perhaps an exaggerated version of Kathy Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. We can't wait to see Witherspoon turn on the charm when the red light is on and then turn into a monster when the cameras stop rolling.

For Aniston, it would be her first major TV role since she ended her lucrative career on Friends. Following the end of the NBC hit, she moved to film, but did make a few TV appearances, most recently on 30 Rock in 2008 and Cougar Town -- with former Friend Courteney Cox -- in 2010.

As some extra trivia, Witherspoon, who is good IRL friends with Aniston, played Rachel's younger sister on Friends.