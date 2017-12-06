Jeffrey Tambor may not be leaving Transparent after all.

The actor issued a statement last month that he couldn't see how he could return to the set after two women — a former personal assistant and an actress on the series — accused Tambor of sexual harassment. Now the New York Times reports that Tambor has not officially left the show at all. A representative told the newspaper that Tambor has "no plans to quit."

In the meantime, Amazon is looking itno the allegations and the writers must try and plan a fifth season that may or may not include their central character. The series remains suspended until Amazon concludes the investigation.

Tambor was first accused by his former personal assistant, Van Barnes, who wrote a private Facebook post about the abuse she suffered while working for the critically acclaimed star. Tambor denied the allegations. Shortly afterwards, Trace Lysette, an actress who had shared scenes with Tambor, described incidents where he made inappropriate comments about her wardrobe and on one occasion thrust his penis into her.

Tambor responded to the second allegations by saying, "I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express."

The fate of Transparent remains up in the air until Amazon comes to a legal conclusion about the allegations.

Transparent Season 4 is currently available on Amazon Prime.