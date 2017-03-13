Jeff Daniels, who delivered some of TV's best monologues ever as Will McAvoy on HBO's The Newsroom, is going to Hulu's 9/11 series The Looming Tower, according to reports. The series, based on the 2006 book of the same name that won author Lawrence Wright a Pulitzer Prize, depicts how Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda become menacing threats, and how infighting between U.S. intelligence agencies contributed to their rise.

Daniels, who won one of the three Emmys he was nominated for on The Newswroom, will play John O'Neill, the tough and sometimes stubborn chief of New York's counter-terrorism unit. Daniels will co-lead alongside Tahar Rahim, who stars as Ali Soufan, a protege of O'Neill with a deep understanding of Islam.

The series, intended to air this year, has Dan Futterman (Capote, In Treatment) on board as executive producer as well as Oscar and Emmy winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney (Going Clear).