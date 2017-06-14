Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

Amazon's pride and joy, The Man in the High Castle, is getting a new addition for Season 3. According to Deadline, Jason O'Mara has officially joined as a series regular, playing the role of Wyatt Price.

Wyatt's family history is a tragic one, seeing as his Irish-born family fled to New York during the war, only to have to head further West during the Nazi invasion. Now, Wyatt lives off the black market in the neutral zone, but don't judge him too quickly.

O'Mara's rugged new character still firmly believes in the American way, making us wonder if he'll be a bit o a revolutionary.

The Man in the High Castle is based on the Phillip K. Dick novel that presents an alternate history in which the Axis defeated the Allies in World War 2. O'Mara's previous credits include Terra Nova, Vegas, and Complications.

The Man in the High Castle Season 3 does not have a premiere date yet, but seasons 1 and 2 aired at the end of 2015 and 2016, respectively.