The second episode of Jane the Virgin's fourth season dropped a major bomb on viewers in the final moments. After Rogelio's (Jaime Camil) telenovela decided to kill off one of its leads (RIP whoever Fabian played) to drum up drama and put their feud to rest, the Narrator (Anthony Mendez) dropped the bomb that the CW series was also going to put "the oldest trick in the book" to the test, revealing that one of six identified characters is going to die this season.

The people in danger range from "don't you dare touch them" (Rafael, Petra and Alba), to the "eh, this would be sad" (Luisa and Anezka) to the "take them, please!" (Magda). So who do we think is going to take the journey to the great beyond? We've ranked the suspects by least likely to perish to "they better start saying those Hail Mary's right now" below!

Rafael (Justin Baldoni)

Odds of dying: Infinity:1

There is absolutely, positively zero chance that Jane the Virgin is about to kill Rafael. They literally just killed off Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) other main love interest last season! But even beyond the fact that Michael's (Brett Dier) death is still fairly fresh is the fact that Rafael is far too crucial to the core fabric of the show. He's the only connecting tissue that ties Jane to half the storylines, including Petra, Luisa and everything that goes on in the Marbella now that she doesn't work there. Without Rafael, the show as we know it would fall apart. So even if you're mad at him right now, trust us when we say you don't want him dead.

Alba (Ivonne Coll)

Odds of dying: 100:1

This show already almost killed Alba once and we about had a heart attack. If they really decide to kill her -- and right when she's finding love again with Jorge -- we will riot. There's nothing more to be said.

Petra (Yael Grobglas)

Odds of dying: 60:1

Honestly, no one's death would probably hurt us as much as Petra's. Petra's whole life has been so tragic and it'd truly be cruel to kill her off before Petra has a chance to experience what true, untethered happiness feels like. Then again, the fact that Petra's death would be so painful also gives the writers even more reasons to have her be the one to go. But really, we just don't see them doing that to us (or her).

Luisa (Yara Martinez)

Odds of dying: 40: 1

For a while now, it's felt like Jane hasn't quite known what to do with Rafael's troubled sister. After she impregnated Jane and then got kidnapped by Rose (Bridget Regan), Luisa's purpose has been a bit vague. Sure, she's currently playing the foil to Raf and Petra by owning the Marbella, but Luisa is too unstable to be a great antagonist; we know she'll eventually crumble. And in all honesty, the Sin Rostro storyline is beginning to feel a bit meandering and stale. The death of Michael began a new chapter in the show and in Jane's life. Let's close the door on all things Rose and get some new villains too, even if that means Luisa has to die in the process.

Anezka (Yael Grobglas)

Odds of dying: 20:1

There's only so many twin gags and switcheroos a show can pull off before it feels gimmicky. So far, Jane hasn't crossed that line, but it's only a matter of time unless there's a significant shift in Anezka and Petra's relationship. As long as this pair continues to work against one another, they'll always have the twin swap as a tool to use in their arsenal of revenge. Killing Anezka would be an easy way of making sure the scheming identical twin trope doesn't begin to feel too cliché, while also giving Petra a great storyline as she deals with her complex feelings following her sister's death. However, we'd much rather see Petra and Anezka build a friendship than take their sibling rivalry to the death.

Magda (Priscilla Barnes)

Odds of dying: 10:1

With Petra on her quest for a fresh start, nothing would facilitate that more than her mother's death. Magda has always brought out the worst in her daughter, and we'd truly like to see Petra get a fair shot at redefining herself. Plus, if we may be frank, we kind of forgot Magda was still alive anyways! After she stopped manipulating Anezka from prison in early Season 3, we stopped thinking about her, in general. Magda's death would definitely have the least impact on our hearts, which is both a good and bad thing though. Killing off characters who don't really matter doesn't spark nearly as great of a narrative shift as killing off a beloved lead. Then again, after the loss of Michael earlier this year, we'd still like a little more time before saying goodbye to another major character.

