Major changes are coming for Jane the Virgin's resident DILF -- and the show itself.

Although Petra (Yael Grobglas) destroyed the addendum to Rafael's (Justin Baldoni) father's will in order to protect the twins, Rafael isn't in the clear just yet.

We hear that Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) baby daddy will face some huge repercussions very soon, as a result of some choices he makes in the wake of finding out the truth about his family. And as part of his arc, the show is set to change things up in a major way.

"Rafael is going to be grappling with who he thought he was, who he thought his parents were, and who he wants to be," series creator Jennie Synder Urman tells us.

Sounds like he's got some soul-searching to do. But, for better or worse, the answers to Rafael's questions will be revealed more quickly than anyone could have anticipated.

