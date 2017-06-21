James Corden just sent Donald Trump a staggering number of copies of the film Philadelphia and he had a very good reason for doing so.

Six members of Trump's advisory council on HIV/AIDS stepped down in protest because the president "has no strategy to address" the ongoing epidemic, NBC reports. During his Late Late Show opening monologue on Tuesday, Corden explained why he decided to send Trump copies of Philadelphia in response, citing the Tom Hanks film as his first introduction to the disease.

"[It was] the first time I'd ever seen anything about this disease on television," the host explained. "And as I learned more, I started to care about it."

The 1993 drama stars Hanks as a prominent attorney named Andrew Beckett who is suffering from AIDS. Joe Miller ( Denzel Washington) is the only person willing to help him sue his law firm for discrimination for firing him after a colleague reveals his status. The film won Hanks his first Academy Award.

Corden theorized that perhaps seeing the film will inspire Trump to take more action. "Maybe that's the problem. Maybe Donald Trump doesn't care because he's never seen Philadelphia," he mused. Corden then revealed that his team shipped 297 copies to Trump's Mar-a-Lago property via Amazon and various Barnes & Noble retailers because that's the largest amount they could get their hands on.

"We hope that he'll realize that HIV/AIDS is something that you or any president of the United States, or any world leader, for that matter, can never afford to ignore," he said. He then challenged anyone with their own copy of the film to send it to Trump as well.

