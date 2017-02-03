James Corden has a bone to pick with Adam Lambert.

The Late Late Show host challenged the American Idol alum and current Queen front man to a sing-off to determine who could best follow in Freddie Mercury's footsteps. "I don't think I'd be a better front man for Queen. I know I'd be a better front man for Queen," Corden declared.

Accompanied by original Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor, Corden and Lambert went head-to-head on Queen classics "We Will Rock You," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "Another One Bites the Dust."

Although Corden initially criticized Lambert's performance as "amateurish," he eventually admitted the "For Your Entertainment" singer is a better Queen front man. But don't worry: the pair smoothed their short-lived rivalry over with a duet of "Somebody to Love."

