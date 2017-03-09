Members of Team Ravi (Rahul Kohli) and Team Blaine (David Anders) will have to keep duking it out another year, because the true love of Peyton's (Aly Michalka) heart isn't going to be revealed on iZombie this season.

But not to worry: The love triangle will be a central focus of the CW show when it returns this spring. How will she choose? Well, she might have some help - if you can call it that. One of them does something so shocking that she may never be able to look at him the same way again.

We know we won't.

