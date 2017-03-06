Welp, this is not your typical day at the office. That's for sure.

In this exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's Imposters, Maddie (Inbar Lavi) calls in Max (Brian Benben) and Lenny (Uma Thurman) to help clean up Heller's (Aaron Douglas) mysterious murder. But what Max and Lenny don't know is that Maddie knows exactly who killed Heller, having let Sally (Katherine LaNasa) run away with his money after she stumbled upon the crime scene.

But it turns out Lenny and Max have been keeping something from Maddie as well. That money that was being stashed under Heller's floor? That's the Doctor's! As they explain to a livid Maddie, Heller was the Doctor's longtime money launderer, but he had recently begun skimming from the top, thus prompting the Doctor to send his best conwoman after him.

Imposters airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.