Imaginary Mary puts a new spin on the "successful single who has it all figured out except in love" trope by adding a cute, furry little monster into the mix.

The ABC comedy, which premieres Wednesday, March 29, stars Jenna Elfman as Alice, the owner of a PR company who enters a whole new world when she starts dating Ben (Stephen Schneider), a divorced dad with three difficult kids. To help her navigate this unfamiliar emotional territory, her imaginary friend from childhood Mary returns from the memory hole in which she was stashed.

Mary is an adorable, seamlessly animated creature with floppy hair, big eyes and no nose. And though she looks cute, she's full of bad ideas. She's like if Joy from Inside Out really liked margaritas. She's voiced by Saturday Night Live great Rachel Dratch.

Imaginary Mary premieres Wednesday, March 29 at 8:30/7:30c, with subsequent new episodes Tuesdays at 9:30/8:30c. Get a first look in the teaser above.