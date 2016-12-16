Hulu's anticipated adaptation of the increasingly timely Margaret Atwood novel The Handmaid's Tale officially has a premiere date.

The drama, which stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley, will launch on Wednesday, April 26.

The Handmaid's Tale takes place in near-future New England after a totalitarian revolution overthrows the United States government. Renamed Gildead, the new dystopian society quickly takes away women's rights and imposes a new regime based on social and religious fanaticism. In this world, women are treated as property of the state and the few fertile women that remain are forced into lives as handmaids, women who are kept for sexual servitude in an attempt to repopulate the world.

Mad Men's Moss stars as Offred, a handmaid who must navigate this complicated world where anyone could be a Gilead spy, all while looking for the daughter who was taken from her.

Get a first look at The Handmaid's Tale in the photos below!

Here's Elisabeth Moss as Offred, a handmaid and the show's heroine:



Yvonne Strahovski is Serena Joy, a former televangelist and the Commander's wife:

Samira Wiley is Moira, a lesbian and old friend of Offred's:

Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford, Offred's master:



O-T Fagbenle as Luke, Offred's husband before the formation of Gilead:



Max Minghella as Nick, the Commander's chauffeur:



Madeline Brewer as Janine, another handmaid:



Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia: