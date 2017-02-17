J.J. Abrams, Stephen King and Hulu are following up 11.22.63 with a new anthology series for the streaming network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show will be titled Castle Rock, named for the popular location in Maine that appears in several of King's novels, including The Dead Zone, Cujo, The Body, Uncle Otto's Truck and Mrs. Todds's Shortcut. Each season will focus on new characters and themes from the novels that have used Castle Rock as a setting. New seasons will have different storylines, but still interject characters and themes from the previous iterations to keep the stories within the same universe.

Manhattan showrunner and creator Sam Shaw is attached to the project, but specifics were not mentioned. Other details -- including episode count or release period -- were not announced.

Abrams, King and Hulu previously collaborated on the time-traveling thriller 11.22.63 which starred James Franco and premiered on the streaming service last year.

The announcement of a new King series comes as Hulu ramps up its original programming. The streaming service still has the highly anticipated adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale, which will premiere April 26. Harlots, a dramedy about 19th Century sex workers in London, also premieres this Spring, and dramas Future Man and Hard Son arriving later this year. Season 2 of Hulu's original series The Path is also currently streaming.

Abrams' production company Bad Robot released a teaser for the series on Friday, showing how King's most infamous characters and locations are connected to Castle Rock, proving there's a lot to be excited about once this comes to fruition.