Game: Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Stream Online: Fox Sports Online, fuboTV (Try for free)



NFC North Division leaders the Minnesota Vikings will take on the Thanksgiving Day staple team and division rivals the Detroit Lions in the first game of the day. The Lions topped the Vikings 14-7 in their Week 4 square off in Minneapolis, so look for the Vikings to get revenge for that embarrassment and cement their place at the top of the division as we head into playoff time. They'll have to defeat the Lions in Detroit though.

Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream Online: CBS All Access, fuboTV (Try for free)

This is the first Turkey Day game for the Chargers since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, and only the 11th time the team is meeting the Cowboys in this inter-divisional game. The game doesn't have big stakes in the overall standings, but the NFL predicts a high-scoring outcome to help you overcome that tryptophan dosage.

Game: New York Giants vs Washington Redskins

Time: 8:30 pm. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream Online: NBC Sports Online, fuboTV (Try for free)

The primetime game sets the Giants against the Redskins in D.C. The Giants have endured a disastrous season, but hey, at least they're better than the winless Cleveland Browns. The Redskins are just above them at the bottom of the NFC East Division, but hopefully the high of playing on America's second favorite day of football (after the Super Bowl) will stir up an action-packed game for the ages.