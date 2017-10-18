The greatest Halloween tradition is trick-or-treating. The second-greatest is carving jack-o-lanterns. The third-greatest is watching It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

The Peanuts Halloween special first aired in 1966 and has been delighting audiences ever since. It's a simple story of faith, with sole believer Linus waiting in the pumpkin patch for the Great Pumpkin to appear even though everyone else thinks he's wasting his time. It's also where the iconic image of Snoopy as a fighter pilot comes from, in. Executive producer Lee Mendelson thinks it's the best of the Peanuts specials, and we have to agree with him.

The half-hour special is airing on ABC twice this Halloween season. First is Thursday, Oct. 19, where it will air before Toy Story of Terror!, the 2013 Disney-Pixar Halloween short, and again on Sunday, Oct. 29, paired with another Peanuts special, You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown, where Linus runs for student body president. Both airings are at 8/7c.

It's also available for purchase via Amazon Video.