Somewhere in between trimming your tree with Christmas stuff and carving a nice, fat slice of roast beast, you're going to want to settle in for a viewing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas — that holiday classic about a cave-dwelling curmudgeon who tries to pull off the greatest, worst holiday heist of all time.

Not to be confused with the frankly terrifying feature film starring Jim Carrey in a pile of facial prosthetics, How the Grinch Stole Christmas first aired on CBS in 1966. Produced by renowned animator Chuck Jones, narrated by The Mummy actor Boris Karloff, and featuring the singing talents of Thurl Ravenscroft (best known as the basso profundo who voiced Tony the Tiger of Frosted Flakes fame), the half-hour TV special is a straightforward adaptation of the Dr. Seuss children's book by the same name, and has been a staple of holiday programming for more than fifty years.

This year, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is airing on TNT — for one night only, though they're showing it twice. You can catch it on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7/6c, and then again at 9:45/8:45c.

The cartoon is also available to stream on Amazon, where it comes bundled with another animated Dr. Seuss adaptation, Horton Hears a Who.