



President Donald Trump will be giving a speech to Congress as sort of a "State of the First Month" address Tuesday night. The address starts tonight at 9:10 p.m. ET, and will all air on each of the broadcast networks -- CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC -- as well as on PBS, Univision, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-SPAN.

If you won't be in front of the TV, you can watch it right here via CBSN, or on The White House's official website and Facebook page. PBS NewsHour's Twitter will also be streaming the speech.

The speech will take about an hour and fifteen minutes, so a lot of shows are off the air to accommodate the president.

CBS will not air Bull or NCIS: New Orleans, which is really too bad, considering Tuesday is Mardi Gras. The Eye will air a rerun of Kevin Can Wait at 10:30 p.m. ET.

NBC is taking the night's biggest hit, since there won't be a new episode of This Is Us to give some catharsis after last week's heartbreaking "Memphis." Chicago Fire will also be off, but will air Wednesday during the special three-hour Chicago crossover. An abbreviated episode of The Wall will air at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Fox is bumping Bones, and local affiliates will start their nightly news broadcasts late.

ABC's Tuesday night comedy block is getting shuffled, with new episodes of Fresh Off the Boat and The Real O'Neals at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET, respectively, and a rerun of American Housewife at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Middle and Marvel's Agents of SHIELD are off.

